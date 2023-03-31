GREENSBURG - On March 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pop’s Diner, 4981 Old Ind. 46, hosted a fundraiser for the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department K-9 program.
The event was hosted to assist in raising money for the purchase of a new K-9. Pop’s staff, Decatur County deputies, friends and family served customers, cleaned tables, and completed other chores in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.
Pop’s Diner donated all tips and donations from the 5-hour event to the Decatur County K-9 program.
Doug and Cindy Puckett, owners of Pop’s said they were excited to assist the program. They also reported that the restaurant went through 121 dozen eggs, 8 packages of buns, 8 loaves of French toast bread, 18 pounds of hamburger, 34 pounds of tenderloins, 6 gallons of gravy, numerous pots of coffee, 1 ½ containers of sweetened and unsweetened tea, and made 81 breakfast burritos.
Deputies could be heard making comments like; “This is harder than it looks,” “I will keep my day job,” “This will not be my retirement gig,” and “I will be tipping more from now on.”
Sheriff Bill Meyerrose was not surprised by the outpouring of support shown by the community and wanted to thank all that came out to support the cause.
A very special thanks to the staff of Pop’s Diner for their support and patience with his deputies.
