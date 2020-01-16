Local EDC reacts to Veterans Way settlement

GREENSBURG – Earlier this week, a major step was taken when it comes to developing the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
While many officials within the city are looking forward to seeing the construction process begin, it might be difficult to be more enthused than the local Economic Development Corporation director.
Greensburg-Decatur County EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins has stated time and time again that one of the goals of the local EDC is to market the Veterans Way area.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed and included the construction of a veterans memorial and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
Tuesday night, the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission held a special meeting and approved payment in the amount of $1.25 million for the final piece of right of way needed for the second phase.
The payment is part of a settlement agreement for a piece of property owned by S & P Development, which is the property the local Burger King restaurant currently sets on.
According to City Engineer Ron May, the city acquired a relatively small portion of the property.
“This will have a tremendous impact,” Robbins said. “Veterans Way will provide access to that entire property. As for that last parcel, that’s going to give me more to chat with retailers about. It’s definitely an added asset.”
The most recent news involving the marketing of Veterans Way includes a new hotel that is expected to be built in the area.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is operated by Marriott, and is expected to be a three-story building. The number of rooms has yet to be determined. The total cost of the project is just above $12 million. The hotel would be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself.
There’s also currently a gas station and Big Sky Steak & Spirits located near Veterans Way.
Robbins said finally nearing the construction process will give him more to discuss with other potential retailers.
“This will very much so help [when speaking with potential retailers],” Robbins said. “What these retailers are looking for is traffic count. We’re looking forward to a higher traffic count and using that information when speaking with these retailers.”
Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of this year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
