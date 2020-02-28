Luella J. Lecher, 83, Greensburg, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. Born, May 1, 1936 in Sandusky, Indiana, she was the daughter of Bernard J. and Cecilia M. (Hessler) Harpring. Luella had been a Nanny in Cincinnati. She was a seamstre…