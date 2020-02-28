GREENSBURG — The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation has been awarded $5,000 from Duke Energy for the 2020 Marketing Partnership Program.
According to Duke Energy, to qualify for program consideration, each applicant must submit a marketing plan that has a direct impact on the community’s economic growth and supports Duke Energy’s economic development goals. Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.
“Again this year, local and regional economic development groups can take advantage of the grants to help improve and strengthen their marketing efforts to attract business investment and bring jobs to their areas,” said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy.
Greensburg-Decatur County EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins said this grant will benefit the Southeastern Indiana Ag Cluster, which currently consists of Shelby, Rush and Decatur Counties. However, they are currently looking to add more counties to the mix.
“We really appreciate Duke Energy helping with this grant,” Robbins said. “They’ve been a great partner.”
The Southeastern Indiana Ag Cluster focuses on agricultural assets of the southeastern region, and they’ve been working with Purdue University to assess their strengths.
“We can then take that data and statistics to market our area to those outside of the state and the country,” Robbins said.
Statistics and data they’re looking to market pertain to any agricultural production.
“The goal is to bring an agriculture or similar business to the area,” Robbins said. “Now, we have to put together a marketing plan.”
The economic development organizations receiving the 2020 grants include:
• City of Batesville Economic Development Commission
• Bloomington Economic Development Corporation
• City of Westfield Economic Development
• Crawford County Economic Development Corporation
• Daviess County Economic Development Foundation, Inc.
• Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County
• East Central Indiana Regional Partnership
• Grow Wabash County
• Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation
• Indiana Technology Corridor
• Indy Partnership
• Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation
• Lawrence County Economic Growth Council
• One Dearborn, Inc.
• Orange County Economic Development Partnership
• Pike County Economic Development Corporation
• Radius Indiana
• Scott County Economic Development Corporation
• Shelby County Development Corporation
• Southwest Indiana Development Council, Inc. (SWIDC)
• Success Warrick County
• Terre Haute Regional Airport
• Vermillion Rise Mega Park
• Whitley County Economic Development Corporation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.