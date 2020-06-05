GREENSBURG - With the dust from Tuesday's primary election settled, Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts is reporting there were no major glitches.
"Overall, everything went pretty well," she said. "We didn’t have many issues that couldn’t be resolved quickly."
As was previously reported by the Daily News, Decatur County saw an overall voter turnout of 27.30%. Of the county's 16,706 registered voters, 4,560 actually cast a ballot Tuesday.
Decatur County recorded 1,871 absentee ballots - 1,612 paper and 259 walk-in - in conjunction with the 2020 primary. Roberts said the number of people voting absentee has been trending up the last several elections.
"In 2014 we had 491, in 2016 we had 1,187 and in 2018 we had 1,196. It is definitely more than usual," she said of this year's total.
The county clerk also offered her personal thanks to everyone who took the time to vote as well as local poll workers, who she said did a great job while noting she hopes they return in the fall.
In closing, Roberts offered the following comment to all Decatur County voters, "Your vote does count, and your voice is heard."
