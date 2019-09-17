WESTPORT – South Decatur Elementary School recently received a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Second and fourth grade classes from SDES will now be able to take a field trip to an Indiana State Park in the future. The second-graders will be visiting Brown County State Park, and the fourth-graders will be visiting Versailles State Park.
According to the DNR, students at 67 Indiana schools this academic year will experience the outdoors thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana State Parks.
What’s known as the Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial or home-school educators and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting non-profit of the DNR.
Grants ranged from $72 to $200, which will help fund transportation, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation and follow-up for field trips.
The grant program is currently in its seventh academic year, according to information from the DNR. From the grant program, more than $41,000 in funding has been distributed and helped more than 15,000 students visit a state park, among other activities.
At SDES, fourth grade teacher Nancy Wamsley applied for the grant and received it for the second year in a row.
“A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to get to go into the woods,” Wamsley said.
The grant program is quite popular across the Hoosier State. Wamsley said she was surprised when they received confirmation they were grant recipients. This marks the second year in a row SDES has received the grant thanks to Wamsley taking the time to apply.
“We got an email in August saying there were a lot of applicants,” Wamsley said. “I wasn’t sure if we’d get it, but when we did I was surprised and excited.”
SDES principal Angel Hocker spoke about the time Wamsley put in to make this all a reality.
“She puts in a lot of extra effort,” Hocker said. “It’s a normal thing for her to put in that extra time to make things happen.”
Hocker also lauded second grade teacher Sandy Storm for applying and receiving the grant to make sure her students could also have a memorable trip to a state park.
According to the DNR, the fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children. Financial assistance also periodically comes from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council. The council’s contribution this year allowed the fund to double the number of grants offered, INRF executive director Jody Kress said.
DNR staff also contribute to the fund.
“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” Kress said. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural legacy.”
Anyone can donate to the fund. For more information, visit IndianaNRF.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.