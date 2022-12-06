RUSHVILLE – Volunteers from the Rushville Elks Lodge No. 1307 met several young basketball enthusiasts early Saturday morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County for the annual Hoop Shoot contest.
Contestants were divided by gender and into three age groups.
In the girls division, the winner of the 8 and 9 year old group was Vivian Duty, who sank 10 of 25 free throws.
Avri Shaffer won the 10 and 11 year old group by hitting 17 of 25 shots from the charity stripe.
And the winner of the 12 and 13 year old group was Althea Teller, who sunk 13 of 25 free throws.
In the boys division, Miles Kinder competed in the 8 and 9 year old group and hit 16 of 25 free throws.
Among the 10 and 11 year olds, Luke Jackman was the winner by hitting 17 of 25 free throws.
And Jevan Bunch, competing against other 12 and 13 year olds, won by sinking 20 of 25 shots from the free throw line.
Local winners qualify to compete in the Hoop Shoot regionals in Seymour. If successful there, it’s on to state level competition in New Castle. Winners there move on to national regionals in South Bend where youth from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will compete.
