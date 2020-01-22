Local enterprise park eyed for development

GREENSBURG — Both the Decatur County REMC and the Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation recently hosted representatives from Biggins Lacy Shapiro to review the Business Enterprise Park off Interstate 74 Frontage Road.
Biggins Lacy Shapiro is a leading data center site location advisor, according to the Decatur County REMC. The two local entities hosted BLS to review the Business Enterprise Park as a potential “Data Center Ready” accredited site through the Hoosier Energy Date Center Identification Program.
REMC said the Business Enterprise Park was chosen for further evaluation from a group of 20 Southern Indiana and South Central Indiana sites. BLS reviews and ranks the data centers by the size of the site, power available and access to broadband.
According to REMC, that selection led to last week’s site review, as well as meetings with landowners and local government officials.
Decatur County REMC CEO Brett Abplanalp said this opportunity is a result of the partnerships REMC has built with both the local EDC and Hoosier Energy.
“Thanks to the diligent and proactive efforts of our power provider, Hoosier Energy, and our local EDC director, Bryan Robbins, the Greensburg Business Enterprise Park has been identified as a preferred development site for a data center,” Abplanalp said. “This is an exciting opportunity for potential growth of our cooperative and community. A data center site will have major economic, education, and social impacts. We are fortunate to have such strong economic development partnerships and support from our community and power provider.”
Essentially, Robbins said the hope is to eventually have something tech-related to fill the Business Enterprise Park area.
“It’s efforts from the past few years that have gotten us to this point,” Robbins said.
Robbins also said he’s happy with how things are progressing.
The next step is for BLS to review more information on the site and determine whether the park is eligible for full accreditation, which REMC said is a gold standard in the data center industry.
“This is a big step in the right direction,” Robbins said. “Any time you can set yourself above that many other sites, that’s an incredible step. To add tech, in addition to manufacturing and agriculture to our community, is huge. I’m really happy with how our community is coming across.”
Robbins has previously sai the need for data centers will continue to grow and will only increase.
