GREENSBURG - In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak and pandemic status issued by the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control, the Decatur County Board of Commissioners is taking precautions to lessen the spread of the virus as efficiently as possible.
Until April 6, the Decatur County Extension office is closed to the public.
If you have urgent business, call 812-663-8388 or email the staff below.
Jeff Hermesch: jhermesch@purdue.edu
Sara Dunlap: sbdunlap@purdue.edu
Christopher Fogle: foglec@purdue.edu
Lana Martin: marti117@purdue.edu
Bonita Hellmich: bhellmic@purdue.edu
This change is in compliance with federal, state, and local policies and is being implemented for the well-being of both staff and the public.
Updates will be posted on the Purdue Extension-Decatur County Facebook page.
