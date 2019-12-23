Indiana Farm Bureau recently held its state convention celebrating 100 years as an organization and voice and advocate for farmers and agriculture. During the convention, Decatur County Farm Bureau was recognized as being one of the three Impact Awards for INFB 2019.
Decatur County Farm Bureau President Patty Lange Fischer shared that it was a combined effort of the leadership of the county board that made the “impact.”
Decatur County Farm Bureau held a public meeting in February 2019 to address the opportunity to expand broadband to the last Decatur County mile.
“This was just another example of our county Farm Bureau stepping up to address a wide-spread rural community issue,” Lange Fischer said.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also recently announced that the second round of funding is being allocated for Indiana rural communities to apply to assistance in expanding and upgrading broadband. Next Level Broadband is part of Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.
Lt. Governor Susanne Crouch expressed the need to address this issue and shared the Governor’s message at the recent Indiana Farm Bureau Convention.
This year, three counties earned an INFB Impact Award, which recognizes a county Farm Bureau for its programming or initiatives that resulted in a significant impact to the county Farm Bureau or community, or an increase in local influence or clout. The Impact Awards may be granted in one of three categories: image awareness, membership or member experience. This year, all three counties are being recognized in the image awareness category. They are as follow:
• Decatur County Farm Bureau – Broadband Awareness Public Meeting Decatur County Farm Bureau organized a meeting for Farm Bureau members and the general public with representatives from the local broadband provider. The meeting was a success for Farm Bureau, as it provided clarity to all involved on the issue and reinforced Farm Bureau’s focus on broadband infrastructure. It also facilitated a positive relationship between the broadband service company and the Decatur County Farm Bureau as they embark on a broadband project in the county.
• Fayette County Farm Bureau – History of Agriculture-Past, Present and Future
In an effort to honor the legacy of farming in Fayette County during the county’s 200th anniversary, and to educate the community about modern agriculture, Fayette County Farm Bureau created and aired a historical video titled, “History of Agriculture: Past, Present and Future.” The video was created in conjunction with a local television station and features farmers from the early 1900’s and farmers today.
• Warren County Farm Bureau – Food Access Assistance In 2018, the only substantial provider of food assistance in Warren County discontinued service. In an effort to fill this much-needed void for the community, Warren County Farm Bureau launched a food access assistance program. In 2019, with help from Food Finders in Lafayette, Warren County Farm Bureau arranged for a mobile pantry to be present in the community on the third Thursday of each month. The mobile pantry will continue to serve the community in 2020.
Additionally, Fayette County Farm Bureau’s “History of Agriculture” program has been selected for an American Farm Bureau Federation 2020 County Activities of Excellence Award. Select members of Fayette County Farm Bureau will travel to the 2020 ABFB National Convention in Austin, Texas to host a booth at the convention’s trade show, highlighting their program for other county Farm Bureau leaders across the country.
“Indiana Farm Bureau has a rich history of giving back to the community, and we see that still in the work our county Farm Bureaus are doing today to drive positive change for their neighbors,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “To see so many county Farm Bureau leaders devoting their time to these creative community programs tells me we’re on the right track as an organization as we move into a new decade.”
These awards and honors are based on the Indiana Farm Bureau membership year, which runs from October through September each year.
