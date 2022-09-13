INDIANAPOLIS - Longstanding local family farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more.
These local farm families were among more than 100 awardees recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture:
The Clark Farm, in operation since 1919, received the centennial award;
The Cole Farm, in operation since 1922, received the centennial award;
The Layton Acres, Inc. Farm, in operation since 1822, received sesquicentennial and bicentennial awards;
The Logan Farm, in operation since 1821, received the bicentennial award;
The Norman Burkhart Farm, in operation since 1920, received the centennial award; and
The Sefton Farm, in operation since 1922, received the centennial award.
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state.
Since its inception in 1976, more than 6,100 farms received the designation of Hoosier Homestead.
Congratulations to these hardworking Hoosier farmers and their families!
