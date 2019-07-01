GREENSBURG - At a Decatur County Visitors Commission board meeting recently, summer festivals were presented grants.
Tom Cherry, spokesman from the Power of the Past, Executive Director of Main Street Organization Terrah-Annie Nunley for the Tree County Fall Festival, Phil Nobbe of the Decatur County Softball USFA Tournament, and Jim Ponsler from the Decatur County Fair Board all spoke to the Tourism Board concerning grants.
Nunley detailed the Fall Festival and the Fall Festival parade saying "we've pretty well covered every genre for the festival."
Board Member Karen Cyman asked Nunley if she was pleased with the past attendance of the festival, to which Nunley replied "We were reasonably happy with the attendance last year, and as everyone in Indiana knows, that's always going to be a factor, but this year we're reaching further for a bigger audience through advertising and getting regional favorites for entertainment. All of Henry County will know about our festival because the duo Walker County is from New Castle, and they've just recently made it big."
The Fall Festival Board was granted $5,000.
Tom Cherry appealed to the board, prefacing the presentation with a short explanation of his responsibility. Being past president and responsible for all the advertising, he told the group that no major changes were being made for the year.
"We are an antique tractor club trying to promote our agricultural heritage, especially to the younger people,"Cherry said.
Cherry outlined the "ramping up" of the educational portions of the festival, saying all the area schools come to the festival as part of actual learning.
"When you involve the kids, you involve the parents and the families, and that's a great way to ramp up the attendance," Cherry said.
He described the polling that would taking place during this year's event, discussing the interest and possibility of extending the event to include Wednesdays, and spoke of a new marketing ploy, illustrating a new yard sign format for advertising the years event and told the board the DCVC logo was to go on every piece of marketing collateral.
The Power of the Past was granted $7,000.
The board thanked him for his presentation, and Phill Nobbe presented his grant request for the Decatur County Softball USFA Tournament. Nobbe explained that funding would go to the rental of more porta-potties and new bases and pitcher's mounds.
Nobbe answered the boards questions about the nature of all of the organizations funding, and Nobbe explained that they got 83 cents per player.
The softball board requested $5,000, $2,500 of which was granted with the condition that the softball group request monies as community enhancement next year and that they observe the deadline going forward.
Jim Ponsler represented the Decatur County Fair Board, saying the Fair Board planned to use Tourism funding to advertise with WRBI and WTRE. He detailed some history about the fair, saying the first fair was on the historical downtown Greensburg Square in 1852.
"That's 167 years of the fair in our county, and that the current property was purchased in 1948 and the fair is there today," Ponsler said.
Ponsler continued explaining that the 150 volunteers required to conduct a fair worked the week before and then the week of the fair, making it an especially arduous job.
He explained that investing with radio stations granted them opportunities on the internet as well.
Cyman quizzed Ponsler, examining the reach the Fair Board planned to make on social media. Ponsler admitted that they needed to grow in that respect, exploring more opportunities there.
"We feel that one of our downfalls is that we don't have a full time staff member, and we're just not finding the right person. But we are using our community hours as volunteers to go out there and paint," he said.
He continued explaining that only nine members on the 21 member board were actual voting members, but the rest were appointed by various organizations to sit on the board as advisory positions only.
"That's only 9 people to do all the work," Ponsler explained. "Where do you cut when there's not enough bodies to get the work done the way it is?"
Cyman voiced the advantage of having a fair facility that was so close to other facilities: the city park, the softball tournament, the putt-putt golf course and the bowling alley.
"We're very blessed to have all those facilities in such close walking distance," she said.
Considering Tourism had already invested $12,000 for wi-fi and upkeep for the restrooms, the Fair Board awarded a Tourism grant for $2,000.
The Decatur County Visitors Commission is comprised of Ryan Maddux, President; Karen Cyman, Vice President, Roy Middendorf, Treasurer, Stephanie Hoeing, Secretary; Daniel Fayette, Joanne Burkhart and Laurel Saylor.
