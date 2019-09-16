GREENSBURG — For an out-of-this world school program, fifth-graders at St. Mary’s Elementary School recently took a trip across the universe exploring constellations near and far and even landed briefly on the moon, all without leaving the safety of the St. Mary’s gymnasium.
Flatrock River YMCA Youth Camp Director Don Shepherd explained.
“We have a portable Starlab that we share with schools, and because my fifth-grader, Theodore, is enrolled here I know they are studying space, so I’m helping them today,” Shepherd said.
A Starlab inflatable planetarium is a teaching tool that gives students an experiential look into the subject at hand. A large nylon “globe,” the Starlab inflates with the help of a box fan. Inside the dome is a screen-like fabric that reflects the “movie” being played on a specially made projector with a lens that corrects the image as it is shown on the interior convex surface of the inflated dome.
Students enter the dome through a zippered opening in the side of the apparatus.
Even though St. Mary’s students recently enjoyed a trip to the moon, Starlab has many different options: space flight and exploration, geology, astronomy, and physical geography being just a few of the many programs designed for the inflatable device.
And the kids reactions?
“Very cool!” they cheered.
