GREENSBURG – Of all the many careers local students choose upon graduating, Brady Domingo might be following a path of a unique nature.
Domingo, 21, a 2021 graduate of Greensburg Community High School, chose not to explore a college career just yet. Instead, he wants to be a professional filmmaker.
Domingo is working on his second film. "Mood Swings” is a coming-of-age story about three teens trying to make their way in today’s world.
The first teen, named Matthew, is kicked out of his parent’s house and forced to find a job.
The second, Noah, is a hot shot high school basketball player who gets injured and must find a new direction.
The third is a party animal named Eric whose bad habits are leading him down a dark path.
The three become friends and realize the value of the bond it creates for them.
Domingo's first film, “Toilet Paper Soldiers,“ detailed the woes of three high school seniors after they toilet paper the wrong house.
Both films are intense character studies and the work of someone who has been interested in making films since he was 9.
Domingo remembers recording people on a hand-me-down tape recorder and turning the recordings into plots for scenes in a movie.
He filmed St. Mary’s Catholic School sporting events, creating montages from the films.
Filmmaking didn’t become his passion until he began experimenting with stop-motion animation on his iPhone.
"Toilet Paper Soldiers" took a year to film and edit before its release at the local Wolf Theaters in late 2021, but he admits that “Mood Swings” is going to involve more time than that.
Some of his actors are students who will be returning to college in the fall, so filming has been done in “spurts,” he said.
He wants to submit “Mood Swings” to major film festivals one day.
Domingo knows his craft will require him to move to a larger city one day, but for now living in Greensburg and capturing the local culture on film is fine.
“Sure, I’d like to win an Oscar someday, but I’m more interested in making great films,” he said.
