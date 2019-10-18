Local fire department raising money for new equipment

DECATUR COUNTY – The Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department needs your help.
The department is looking to raise their ultimate goal of $11,500 with all monies going to toward the purchase of much-needed equipment. They’re calling it a “hot, new fundraiser.”
Kristin Jones from the local fire department spoke about what they need to continue in their mission to ensure the safety of residents and their firefighters.
“Like most of your volunteer fire department, we use gently used gear and equipment,” Jones said. “Though the gear is not so appealing to the eye, it’s functional and keeps us safe. The time has come, however, that we seek to replace old, dated equipment, such as SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) masks and packs.”
To raise funds for the fire department, Jones said they have recently launched a fundraiser via Facebook called the ATVFD 5 Alarm Challenge, or #atvfd5alarmchallenge.
You can donate and share the link by visiting the Facebook fundraiser page “Five Alarm Challenge for Adams Twp Volunteer FD” or by simply visiting the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department standard Facebook page.
“This fundraiser entails that for every $500 of donations received, a willing member of the fire department will attempt to consume one item from our spicy selection of treats such as the world’s hottest gummy bear, the world’s hottest chocolate bar, the world’s hottest pepper the Carolina Reaper, etc.,” Jones said. “This stunt will be completed while being broadcasted through Facebook live for viewers [and] donors to enjoy. Our ultimate goal for this fundraiser [has been] set at $11,500.”
The fire department is also holding a Chili Cook-off from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department, 4362 W. CR 310 N., Greensburg.
“This event gives the public a chance to come enjoy an array of delicious chili prepared by members of the fire department for a free-will donation,” Jones said. “The public will be encouraged to vote on their favorite chili at the event determining which firefighter takes home the trophy for the year.”
The volunteer fire department is also currently raising funds for a new fire station. While they’ve done numerous fundraisers to help with that initiative, more funds are needed. To donate, those interested can call Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder at 317-936-2131.
The Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department members are Eric Christianson, Allisha Christianson, Doug Spitler, Lee Dugle, Jordan Noah, Ariel Brunker, Frank McCormack, James Quick, Jeff White, Kayla Keller, Mikey Byrd, Zach Bennett, Megan Nobbe, Ryan Marcoux and Kristin Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.