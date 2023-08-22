GREENSBURG – Four new Greensburg Fire Department recruits recently got a chance to practice ventilating a house on Michigan Avenue scheduled for demolition as part of a two week recruit academy for the GFD.
Asst. Chief Curtis Lewis and firefighter Tyler Brown were supervising new recruits Walker Gabbard, Ethan Steele, John Hammersmith and Ethan Ripberger in the ventilation of a home during a major fire.
During their initial two week training academy, recruits learn basic disciplines every firefighter must know including house ventilation and search techniques, hose advancement, EMS, extrication, geography of the city of Greensburg, and fire behavior. Then they participate in a “live burn.”
It’s all part of a year-long probationary period. Of course, as every firefighter knows, training never really stops, it’s just part of the job.
So, who would become a fireman?
Recruit Gabbard said, “It’s the greatest job in the world.” He’s wanted to be a fireman since he was 3 years old. His uncle was firefighter and that’s where it started.
“Somebody could be having the worst day of their life and you get to be there making a difference,” Gabbard said.
