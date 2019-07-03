Local fireworks announced

In a press release recently, Decatur County Parks and Recreation Secretary Teresa Kovacich released information about the community’s annual fireworks display, saying “the annual fireworks display sponsored by the Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department will be held on July 3 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Jason Yantiss, from Premier Pyro, Inc. of Waldron will set off the display beginning at dusk. The Dusty Roads Band will provide entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. and a DJ will provide music during the display. Volunteers will be collecting donations to help cover the cost of this year’s show.”
Information provided by Decatur County Parks and Recreation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.