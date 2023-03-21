GREENSBURG – A new 1% tax on prepared food and drink purchases made in Decatur County is being considered as a way to fund a proposed multi-feature aquatics center and other quality of life additions to Decatur County.
Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkhart brought up the idea of the new tax at Monday’s meeting of the Decatur County Commissioners.
Burkhart was contacted by Indiana House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jeffrey Thompson, who asked for supplemental information showing public support for a county-wide 1% food and beverage tax.
In Indiana, to enact a new tax the state budget must be amended. Before submitting the proposition to Representative Thompson so that he can begin proceedings to introduce it on the floor of the House, Burkhart felt it responsible to announce the idea in a public forum.
In her proposition, Burkhart detailed the proposed use of monies set aside to enhance the county with projects like the aquatics center. Revenue from a food and beverage tax may be used for projects that relevant to economic development and/or tourism.
Burkhart quoted figures from recent research, saying 52 percent of the tax would likely be paid by non-Decatur County residents with an example of a local truck stop whose business stemmed largely from non-Decatur County travelers.
“So the stress is not put on our county residents,” Burkhart said.
She also said results of a survey conducted by the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce show a majority of 70 local businesses in the county would support the tax if the funds were designated towards the improvement and development of quality of life infrastructure.
She suggested the first project to use the estimated $300,000 to $400,000 potential revenue collected annually could be a new community swimming pool to replace the city’s current facility which is “60 years old and a staple of the community that is beyond repair.” As was reported in the Daily News, the Decatur County Commissioners have voted not to open the current pool this summer because it’s in such bad shape.
Burkhart added that a new aquatics center combined with a re-imagined fairgrounds would be in keeping with the designated uses set by Indiana code for revenue collected via a food and beverage tax.
Commissioner Pasel asked what would be taxed and Burkhart explained that a grocery store visit would not be taxed but food from a deli or restaurant would.
“Because those foods are prepared (for consumption),” she said.
“How much is the tax?” Pasel asked and Burkhart responded with, “A penny on the dollar.”
Burkhart stressed that time was crucial; because of current legislative schedules, the next opportunity to begin the process would be in 2025.
Even though Commissioner Koors voiced displeasure in “being rushed about decisions like this,” Pasel recommended signing the proposal and Koors seconded.
