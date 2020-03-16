DECATUR COUNTY – Concerns about the COVID-19 virus have resulted in some area funeral homes agreeing to temporary changes in the way they do business.
According to Leslie Thackery, Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home and Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home, both in Greensburg, as well as Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport, are implementing the following in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidelines:
- Funeral home representatives will be meeting families by appointment, but are always are available by phone.
- Public visitations have been suspended.
- Funerals are by invitation only as specified by the families involved.
Thackery, who works for Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, stated that in response to this developing public health concern, the following precautionary measures are now in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19:
- The funeral homes are increasing the frequency of cleaning public areas including their chapels and arrangement meeting rooms.
- Service times are being adjusted as directed by state and local authorities including limiting gatherings of more than 50 people.
- In-person arrangement meetings are being limited. Contact through phone and email is being encouraged.
Thackery said these steps are being taken to make it easier for associates to take the time they need to care for themselves and/or their families in the event they are directly affected by COVID-19.
“We appreciate your understanding that your experience may look a bit different as we navigate through this time together,” she states in a news release. “These unprecedented steps are being taken for the well-being of the community that we are privileged to serve. Please take care of yourself and each other.”
