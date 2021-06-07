GREENSBURG - Decatur County Republican Party Chair Nathan Harter has announced he is calling a political caucus to fill on office vacancy for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer.
"As the duly elected chairman of any caucus held by the Decatur County Republican Party, I, Nathan W. Harter IV, Decatur County GOP Chairman under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party, call a caucus of the party," Harter stated in a news release received by the Daily News.
The caucus will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Republican Party Headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
The caucus is being called for the purpose of filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Brenda Dwenger as GreensburgClerk-Treasurer.
To be considered, interested parties must submit, by 6 p.m. June 21, 2021 form CEB-5 to 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240 or to nharter10@gmail.com.
"I certify that I will mail this notice by first class U.S. Mail to all persons eligible to participate in this caucus by June 14, 2021, which is at least 10 days before the caucus," Harter stated.
