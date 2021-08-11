GREENSBURG - Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nathan Harter has announced a caucus will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 23, to fill a vacancy on the Washington Township Board.
The caucus will take place at local Republican Party headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street.
The vacancy in question was created by the resignation of Leon Johnson as a member of the Washington Township Board.
To be considered, interested persons must submit, by 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021:
A form CEB-5 to: 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240 or to nharter10@gmail.com.
Harter states in a news release received by the Daily News: "I certify that I will mail this notice by first class U.S. Mail or hand delivery to all persons eligible to participate in this caucus by August 13th, 2021, which is at least ten (10) days before the caucus."
The release also states that a copy of this notice is being sent to all eligible precinct committee chairs in Decatur County that have been on file with the Republican State Committee at least 30 days prior to the date of the vacancy.
