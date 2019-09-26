DECATUR COUNTY -- The Decatur County Republican Party will conduct a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Republican Party Headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street, for the purpose of filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Gerald Lawrence as Decatur County Republican Party Treasurer.
"As the duly elected chairman of any caucus held by the Decatur County Republican Party, I, Nathan W. Harter, Decatur County GOP Chairman, under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party, call a caucus of the party," Harter, who also serves as the Decatur County Prosecutor, states in a news release provided to the Daily News.
The release indicates Harter will mail the official notice of the called caucus to all persons eligible to participate in the caucus by Sept. 30, which is at least 10 days prior to the caucus as required.
Interested Decatur County Republicans must submit a letter of interest to be considered.
Harter, as the local GOP chairman, must receive that letter by 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019.
Letters of interest may also be emailed to nharter10@gmail.com, or mailed to 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Candidates are asked to include their phone number and email in their communication, Harter said.
