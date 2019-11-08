GREENSBURG — Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nathan W. Harter has announced a caucus will be held for the purpose of filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Brenda Dwenger as Decatur County Republican Party Secretary following her recent election as Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer.
Under the Rules of the Indiana Republican Party, the caucus will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at local Republican Party headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
To be considered, interested persons must submit by 4 p.m. Nov. 18 a form CEB-5 to the Decatur County Clerk and a cover letter and resume, either in person or by mail to: 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240; or to nharter10@gmail.com.
Harter said he will mail notice of the caucus by first class U.S. Mail to all persons eligible to participate in the caucus by Nov. 11.
