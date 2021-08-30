GREENSBURG - The deadline for auditioning for a spot in the "Decatur County's Got Talent" talent contest at the Fall Festival has been extended to September 8.
Are you an undiscovered celebrity waiting for your shot at the limelight, fame and fortune? This might be exactly what you need to get that essential "leg up" on your impending fortune!
Applicants should be at least 10 years old and must submit an audition video no longer than 3 minutes. If you have a band, that's fine, but the band must be acoustic. All acts must be family and kid friendly.
In the email accompanying your audition, please include your name (of the individual or group), how many are in your group, a phone number for the individual or group (if over 18), and the age(s) of the individual or group.
If you are under 18, you will need to include the signature of your parent or guardian, and a brief description of your talent.
Decatur, Bartholomew, Shelby, Rush, Ripley and Jennings County residents are encouraged to email an audition video to tcffgot talent@gmail.com before September 8, the new deadline for entries.
Ten performers will be chosen to perform at noon September 18 at The Beach on the Greensburg Square. For that event, the popular country band "Night Owl" will be judging each act. The winners will be asked to attend the final event on the Fall Festival Stage that evening, where the grand winner will be chosen.
First place gets a $50 certificate from The Beach, second place gets $40, and third place gets $30.
