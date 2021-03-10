MILFORD — The historic Milford Cemetery serves as the final resting place for a great many Decatur County residents and has seen its fair share of new interments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those new gravesites are proof the cemetery is still very active, but the Milford Cemetery Association, the organization charged with its upkeep, is asking for donations to assist in maintaining the site.
The cemetery has been in place since the early 1800s and the five-acre property holds about 2,500 graves. Costs are rising for upkeep and maintenance and the MCA is struggling to find the funding to maintain the non-profit, non-church-affiliated burial site.
“We are not eligible for grants. We are totally dependent on donations and volunteers,” said MCA board member Susan Gosnell. “Depending on the county or township to take care of the cemetery will resort in either a mowing of once or twice a season or being totally reclaimed by nature.”
A generous benefactor willed a significant amount of money to the MCA years ago in a trust fund, but according to Gosnell the money was put into the wrong type of account and maintenance fees absorbed a large portion of the capital; now, that funding is gone.
“We didn’t see the account eating itself until it was too late,” said Gosnell.
In a single season, the costs of mowing and trimming can reach or even exceed $5,000 – and that’s if it’s a dry season. Wetter weather brings faster grass growth and the need for more frequent cutting. The MCA accepts bids from mowers every spring, hoping to offset some of the costs by going with the lowest bidder.
A Piece of History
An active historic cemetery is somewhat of a rarity, though certainly not unheard of as many church-affiliated cemeteries remain active for generations. The non-church affiliated cemetery is 100 percent non-profit and regularly maintained, but with cash running out and not enough coming in the maintenance will soon be on a volunteer basis.
For graveyard buffs, Milford Cemetery is something to see.
Taking advantage of a nice day, one can see burial plots for solders as far back as the Revolutionary War.
In addition to mowing and trimming, which are vital in continuing the high standard of preservation the cemetery is used to, occasional fill-ins are required, as are the regular checking and repairing of a small footbridge and creek on the property, the gravel roadways, and headstone stability.
Those willing to make a contribution to the Milford Cemetery Association should call 812-663-6367 or donations may be mailed in care of Edward Smith, 795 S. CR 550 W., Greensburg, IN 47240.
