DECATUR COUNTY — Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will close the intersection of U.S. 421 and Ind. 3 in Greensburg Monday morning (Sept. 30) to complete median patching and pavement repair.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon (Oct. 4), weather permitting.
During the closure, traffic on U.S. 421 will not be able to travel through the intersection or make left turns onto Ind. 3.
Through traffic will not be affected on Ind. 3, but motorists will not be able to make left turns onto U.S. 421.
The official state detour for U.S. 421 northbound will follow Ind. 3 to I-74 westbound.
The detour for U.S. 421 southbound will follow Ind. 3 to Ind. 46.
The resurfacing portion of the $11.7 million Ind. 3/U.S. 421 pavement replacement and bridge preservation project is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 31.
The entire project is expected to be complete by July 2020.
Information provided by INDOT
