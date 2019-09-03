DECATUR COUNTY -- Two local young ladies, Emma and Jane Spreckelson, recently traveled with the Disque Foundation to Riobamba, Ecuador, to train hundreds of health care providers and community members in CPR and First Aid.
The team also prescribed and distributed prescription glasses.
Jane specifically assisted in denistry.
Emma worked in the field of chiropractics.
The majority of the people served on this trip belong to the Puruha community, a pre-Incan indigenous group. Nearly 70 percent live in extreme poverty.
As was the case during previous trips, the team donated equipment for the use of multiple local communities.
The Disque Foundation team was hosted by Fundacion Internacional Burn Samaritans Paul Martel (FIBUSPAM) and worked with both that group and Trek Coalition, an organization dedicated to bringing medical care to people who wouldn't otherwise receive it.
The girls were also able to experience native culture and cuisine and explore a nearby active volcano.
Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club sent small toys, multivitamins, coloring books, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and other self care products with the girls to distribute.
Emma is a junior at Purdue University studying Kinesiology.
Jane is a senior at North Decatur.
Both are daughters of Katie and Mike Spreckelson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.