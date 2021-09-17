STATEHOUSE – Local legislators urge Hoosiers to join the thousands who are already taking advantage of Indiana's Next Level Jobs certificate program to skill up at no cost and obtain a higher-paying job.
With many high-wage positions requiring specially trained workers, State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said Hoosiers can skill up for free with a Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which covers tuition costs for those earning a high-value certificate from Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University. Since launching in 2017, more than 50,000 Hoosiers have enrolled to complete a high-demand certificate program through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.
"Indiana is investing in its workforce and wants to be a partner in helping Hoosiers obtain the skills needed to thrive in this competitive job market," Saunders said. "Fortunately, thousands are already taking advantage of this free training, and others can join them and start working toward a rewarding, higher-paying career."
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, those who earn a Workforce Ready Grant certificate see an annual median wage increase of $6,800.
State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) said the program is designed so that participants can continue to work while earning a certificate in 1 of 5 in-demand job fields, including health and life sciences, IT and business services, building and construction, transportation and logistics, and advanced manufacturing. To learn more about Workforce Ready Grants, visit NextLevelJobs.org.
"This program is one of Indiana's best tools to strengthen our workforce and provide opportunities for Hoosiers looking for jobs or considering new careers," Lyness said. "Free training can help job seekers gain skills that set them apart from others looking at the same positions."
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said to connect to a career in a fast-growing field today, Hoosiers can also visit IndianaCareerReady.com/INDemandJobs. This website helps job seekers easily explore industries experiencing significant growth, both in the number of hires and in rising wages. High-demand jobs in Indiana include nurses, accountants, computer systems analysts, construction managers, electricians, plumbers and software developers.
"As a small-business owner, I know firsthand that employees with additional education and certification stand out among other applicants," Ziemke said. "For Hoosiers seeking opportunities to work in high-demand industries, I encourage them to take advantage of these free resources."
The web portal offers a sortable list displaying the educational requirements, average salary, job postings and training opportunities for each occupation.
-Information provided.
