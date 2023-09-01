STATEHOUSE – Local lawmakers are seeking interns to join them at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session.
According to State Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon), House interns will be paid $900 bi-weekly as they work in downtown Indianapolis during session, which starts in January and concludes mid-March.
“During my time as an intern at the Statehouse, my eyes were opened to all the different avenues and opportunities available,” Zimmerman said. “Now, as a state representative, I hope to see young Hoosiers participate in this excellent learning experience and turn connections into careers.”
State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) said House internships are open to college students and recent graduates of all majors.
“Interning is a vital part of young Hoosiers’ early work experience,” Meltzer said. “At the Statehouse, interns can help with media relations, constituent issues or work closely with our policy teams. These are all wonderful opportunities, and I look forward to working with them again.”
Paid, spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student’s college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
According to State Rep. Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations.
“Students will have an opportunity to showcase their talents, build on their skills and develop valuable connections,” Patterson said. “Interning at the Statehouse is a great way to grow your professional network, which could lead to a full-time job.”
Applications are available online at indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and are due by Oct. 31.
State Rep. Meltzer represents House District 73, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.
State Rep. Patterson represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette, Franklin and Union counties, and portions of Decatur, Ripley and Rush counties.
State Rep. Zimmerman represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
