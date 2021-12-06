BATESVILLE – Sandy Dickey was recently honored for her 24 years of service to the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
“I am really thrilled and privileged that I was able to live here and through this library, help connect with the community,” Dickey said. “Nowadays, we have children in the library and we encourage it. When we built this library, it was all very quiet and kids were only allowed in one certain section. Now everything is built into a play-scape and bookshelves and lovely things to play with so I encourage you to continue to be a part of our library.”
Dickey read three books during her last storytime Saturday: A participatory book called The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything; a sing-along book called The Train They Call the City of New Orleans; and a bedtime book called Goodnight Little Penguin. The last book was punctuated with a rousing rendition of the Penguin Polka dance.
Dickey thanked those in attendance and said she looks forward to the next chapter of her life. She then introduced her successor, Sarah Dobson, a School Library Media Specialist.
Kim Porter invited Mayor Mike Bettice to the front of the crowd. Mayor Bettice then listed several of Dickey’s accomplishments including her storytime programs, craft workshops with senior citizens and the annual program to thank the friends of the library.
Dickey also serves on the Gibson Theatre board, participates in the Batesville United Methodist Church choir, volunteers for the annual turkey dinner and Vacation Bible School.
“Sandra is worthy of having a day named in her honor in recognition of her generosity with her time, talent towards the community and in special honor of recently receiving the Indiana Library Federation’s Outstanding Library Staff Award,” Mayor Bettice said. “I, Mike Bettice, do hereby proclaim December 4, 2021, as Sandra Dickey Day in the city of Batesville.”
The mayor then presented Dickey with a signed, sealed and framed proclamation of the honor.
Dickey was then presented with a gift of a memory book from Anne Amrhein on behalf of the library board of trustees.
Porter thanked Dickey for all her help capturing a vision to keep the library growing as a vital part of the local community. The library kept several storytimes with Sandy that were recorded during the first year of the pandemic, which played in the lobby throughout the event.
With all the thanks she received, Dickey said it has been her pleasure to represent the library for all these years.
“I look forward to continuing to contribute to our community because I think that’s what is necessary for us to do - continue,” Dickey said.
