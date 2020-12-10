GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Foundation recently shared this year's Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient and the four DCCF Community Scholarship recipients on the organization's Facebook page.
Lilly Endowment selected Arianna Sia as this year's recipient from Decatur County.
Sia will receive full tuition to the Indiana school of her choice, as well as a $900 book stipend, upon graduation from Greensburg Community High School. She is the daughter of Roniel and Marieta Sia.
Arianna has been a member of the GCHS swim team, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist Club, Student Council, SADD Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Elite Edition Choir. She has worked as a lifeguard at Allen Memorial Pool and White Rock Park, and she has also been involved at her church.
Each year, the four finalists for the Lilly Scholarship receive the DCCF Community Scholarship, one of the top scholarship awards offered through Decatur County Community Foundation.
This year, all four of our finalists were also from Greensburg Community High School. They include Ben Bausback (son of Aaron and Kym Bausback), Cassandra Kramer (daughter of Marvin and Tina Kramer), Mollie Pumphrey (daughter of Robert and Natalie Pumphrey), and Megan Reisman (daughter of Stacie Reisman and Todd Reisman).
Each of these students will receive a $5,000 scholarship from DCCF.
DCCF Scholarship Program Manager Jenny Schebler said, "All of these students did a terrific job and are all winners in my book!"
