GREENSBURG - A local resident was recently found not guilty of child exploitation following a trial in the Superior Court of Decatur County.
The Daily News reported on May 24, 2021 that Greensburg resident Eric P. Klosterkemper, who was 33 at the time, had been arrested on two preliminary charges of possession of child pornography. Those charges were later modified to two counts of child exploitation, both Level 5 felonies.
A jury trial conducted February 28 and March 1 resulted in Klosterkemper being found not guilty on both counts and Special Judge Jeffrey Sharp entered a Judgment of Acquittal in this matter.
