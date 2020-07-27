GREENSBURG – Franklin College has announced the names of the graduates from the Class of 2020, and Decatur County man Wesley Michael Woodard is named among the 170 member class of 2020.
Woodard is the son of parents James and Melanie Woodard, and finishes his Bachelor of Arts with a 3.14 GPA.
Currently, he is employed in Indianapolis as an Associate Analyst by Ducharme, McMillen and Associates in Indianapolis. He hopes to become an enrolled agent and a Certified Public Accountant in the near future.
He said finishing his final semester of study due to COVID-19 was especially challenging.
“It limited me to only be able to listen to my professors, not in a classroom setting, which I was used to,” he said.
“I feel like I could have done better in my final semester without the shut-down,” Woodard said. “Accounting can be difficult when the instruction is limited to only online.”
Franklin College will tentatively celebrate the Class of 2020 on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.