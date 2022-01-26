GREENSBURG - A Decatur County man died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident on I-74 Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, at approximately 6 a.m. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-74 in rural Decatur County that resulted in the death of a Greensburg man.
The initial investigation, being conducted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicates a 2003 Buick driven by Daryl W. Jackson, 66, Greensburg, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-74 near the 140 mile marker in eastern Decatur County.
Jackson's vehicle collided head on with a westbound 2012 Chevrolet driven by Kaleb A. R. Buckler, 22, Brookville.
Jackson sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
Buckler sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing Jackson's vehicle traveling the wrong direction for approximately five miles prior to the crash. Officers were attempting to catch up to Jackson when the crash occurred.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Fire Department, New Point Fire Department, Stat Flight Medical Helicopter, and the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
