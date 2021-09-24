GREENSBURG – Local musician Matthew Lamping has made it several rounds into the audition process of the popular television show “The Voice.”
Even though he is contracted with the show and can’t say much about certain parts of the process, the whole experience is exciting and not something he will soon forget!
When someone appears on “The Voice,” they have made it through a very long and nerve-wracking process full of interviews and solo performances. And in the business of making music, being in a Broadway play, or auditioning for “The Voice,” the most precious part of the process is a “callback.” A callback is a phone call from the producer or director of the show saying they like you and they want to hear more.
Considering that his multi-part audition happened during a worldwide pandemic, Matthew’s experience was slightly different from the regular process, but he describes it with excitement.
“They weren’t doing in-person auditions, but each auditionee had to submit a video of their performance, and there are hundreds of thousands who do that,” he said.
Lamping said he recorded his audition on his cellphone and then sent it off to be judged.
“If you get a callback that means you’re through to the next round,” he said.
He got the first of several callbacks that pushed him higher and higher into the process, closer to being on the actual show.
After that, the producers take a look at each audition, and if they want the performer to go to the next phase they get another callback.
Lamping received his first callback in an email.
“At that point, I thought I was on the show!” he said, laughing.
The next day, an email came that described the entire lengthy process (audition after audition, etc.). So he started the process, giving them different clips of himself playing.
“The also wanted to hear how I sounded with an accompaniment track, so I sent them that, too,” he said.
Audition after audition and callback after callback came and went.
“I don’t think I’m allowed to say what all that required, but it was a really long process, much longer than people think,” he said.
After all those auditions and what seemed like forever, Matthew Lamping, small-town boy, sophomore at the University of Cincinnatti, was called to Los Angeles.
“I was out golfing at North Branch with a buddy when the producer called me, and my knees started shaking during the call, it was crazy!” he said.
Lamping explained that he is contractually prohibited from revealing additional details about the process, but wasn’t finished talking about the overall experience.
“All I can say is I did get an audition on the set with the big red chairs; Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton, I met all those guys,” he said.
Matthew was in L.A. for nearly a month, doing interviews, filming “B-roll footage” and rehearsing with The Voice’s band.
“I and all the other contestants stayed in the same hotel, and that was the best part of the experience by far,” he said. “You get really close to the people out there.”
Because of the pandemic, the musicians weren’t allowed to roam the streets. They had to eat in the hotel restaurant and spent time together in the hotel’s numerous courtyards.
“The best part of the whole trip was in a park that was close. We’d grab our instruments and sit in a big circle and play every night,” he said. “It was awesome.”
He said that his takeaway from the experience was how much actually goes into making a television show like The Voice.
“Even the outfits we wore, they have a huge warehouse full of clothing that we could pick from. The producers also picked some for me,” he said.
So will Matt be on “The Voice?”
“They told us that they don’t show every live audition in front of the big red chairs, but as far as I know I’ll be on television!” he finished.
Watch the Daily News for updates on this story as they become available.
