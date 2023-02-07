COLUMBUS – Greensburg Community Junior and High School musicians participated in the Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Festival judging Saturday at Columbus East High School, bringing home 39 medals from 45 events. Many of the musicians were invited to participate in the State Solo and Ensemble contest February 25 in Indianapolis.
Greensburg Community Junior High School students winning a gold medal were Jack Bennett, Payton Bright, Cash Caswell, Cennady Caswell, Gabby Dick, Nolan Ellinger, Audrina Hobbs, Landon Huff, Audra Gehl, Ava Koontz, Jenna Meyer, Raieghlynn Metz, Roman Moore, Sydney Niese, Jonathan Sebastian, Adrienne Swango, Eli Rayles, Izzy Taylor, Elizabeth Walden, Madison Weldishofer and Wyatt Wells.
Wells is the first GCJS student to qualify for state since the 2018/2019 school year.
Several students also qualified for the prestigious honor of advancing to the Indiana State Solo and Ensemble Festival judging on Saturday, February 25, at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
GCHS students who won gold were Jacob Bottoms (State Qualifier), Chloe Dick, Klayton Feldman (State Qualifier), Emma Flinn, Jason Pelsor, Lane Powell (State Qualifier), Gibson Rayles (State Qualifier), Abigail Sebastian, Ashton Stromberg (State Qualifier), Chase Tekulve (State Qualifier), Tyler Williams, (State Qualifier) and Jacob Bottoms (State Qualifier).
Receiving a perfect score on their performances were the trombone trio of Ava Koontz, Elizabeth Walden and Payton Bright; a woodwind trio comprised of Sydney Niese, Roman Moore and Izzy Taylor; and a trombone solo by Audra Gehl and Wyatt Wells.
Notably, Sydney Niese and Wyatt Wells scored gold participating in three events each.
Music festivals for students in Indiana secondary and elementary schools began in the mid 1920s when a small number of bands and orchestras participated in national playing events.
Under the sponsorship of band instrument manufacturers, these events provided an opportunity for a number of Indiana groups to gain national recognition.
During the 1930s, the Hobart and Hammond High School Bands were among the top ranking concert bands in the nation.
According to www.issma.net, the Indiana State School Music Association’s mission statement is to provide educationally evaluated music performance activities for the students and teachers of the state of Indiana, to assist in the development of performance-oriented assessment of state and national musical academic standards, and to offer educational support to fulfill this mission.
Having similar missions, the Northern Indiana School Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Association, and the Indiana School Music Association merged into the Indiana State School Music Association.
ISSMA-sponsored events and contests include solo and ensemble auditions, marching band festivals and competitions leading to the ISSMA State Finals and the Concert Choir, Orchestra, and Band State Finals.
The Indiana Marching Band State Finals for open class are held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, while the state finals for the scholastic class is held at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. State Concert Organizational Finals are held at varying locations in Indianapolis.
