BATESVILLE – Young victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment find support from a Ripley County organization. While other groups focus on family units or guardians, Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children, Inc. (SEIVC) exclusively serves the children of Ripley County.
According to their website, nearly 100 Ripley County children move through the courts each year to find themselves in a foster situation or remain in the home where the abuse occurred. As these children weave in and out of the system, SEIVC is making a difference through the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteer program.
The nonprofit organization is currently comprised of four full-time and one part-time employee plus approximately 23 volunteers.
“There are certain things that DCS (Department of Child Services) is unable to do and that’s where we step in,” said SEIVC Executive Director Melissa Herzner. “We work for the judge on behalf of the children, and we know the child more personally.”
The organization originated after a judge saw that when families were brought into a courtroom, the adults had representation and perhaps even the family unit had representation but there was no one present exclusively for the child involved. CASA/GAL fills that space.
According to Herzner, DCS averages a couple dozen more kids per representative than SEIVC. Ripley County CASA volunteers typically have only one child at a time. When a Child in Need of Service (CHINS) case arrives, volunteers are hand-matched to the child that SEIVC believes will be a good fit. The group ensures that these children have Christmas and birthday gifts. Hillenbrand donates most of their Christmas gifts through a confidential process employed by SEIVC.
CASA/GAL submits to a full background check and completes 30 hours of comprehensive training before being approved. Herzner explained that the process of assigning a child usually happens very fast once a new CASA/GAL volunteer is trained. These volunteers stay maintain their presence until the case is closed, usually several months.
"We try to remind our children that we are for them," Herzner said. "We're not for mom, we're not for dad. It's scary and I try to explain this to people who say, 'Well I don't know how you can do it,' and I say I don't know how I can't."
In addition to showing up in this child's life in court rooms, the CASA/GAL may attend a football game or a child's concert. They have the authority to visit the child's home if necessary. They work with attorneys, mental health professionals, and service providers to meet the needs of these children and help them find safe, permanent homes.
There is a strong need for volunteers, according to Herzner.
CASA/GAL training will take place at an undetermined date this spring. Those interested must be 21 years of age, have reliable transportation and a love for children. As their website explains: You can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child. You can be the difference.
