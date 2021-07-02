RUSHVILLE - Gifts to the Rush County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) Community Grants funds are the most flexible dollars available to enrich the lives of area residents. These unrestricted funds support some of the most pressing needs and creative work done on behalf of the Rush County community.
The intent of these grants is to impact the largest number of people to solve a problem or address a current interest. These organizations are all poised to care for the community by providing new opportunities to enhance lives and expand minds.
RCCF is proud to announce the 2021 Cycle I grantees receiving awards totaling $35,265:
- imagine:nation, the arts and cultural council of Rush County, $11,200
At the beginning of 2021, the Booker T. Washington School Building became the new home of imagine:nation. The group plans to bring some amazing opportunities to our community. They will create a gallery space on the second floor with enhanced lighting, an artwork hanging system, easels, sculpture stands and seating for shows and exhibitions of local and regional artistic talent.
Funds will also be used to replace the flooring on the ground level in preparation for a classroom to host workshops and open art hours for public use. Additionally, grant dollars will help fund a free Shakespeare in the park performance of Much Ado About Nothing by national touring company, The Brown Box Theatre Project, on July 30th at Riverside Park Amphitheatre. Also included are two page-to-stage workshops for adults and youth with cast members.
- The Open Resource, $16,190
According to Purdue University, Rush County is one of 10 counties statewide experiencing a high level of digital exclusion. The Open Resource aims to help bridge that gap with the introduction of its innovative Digital Navigators program. They will purchase internet-ready devices to give to program participants.
Volunteer instructors will offer free classes to teach skills necessary to navigate the online world. A portion of funds will be used to promote the program.
- Henry Henley Public Library, $7,875
The Henry Henley Public Library is a vital resource to the Carthage community. This award will be used to upgrade the electricity and install venting for the restroom and a cleanout for sewage repairs in the coming years. These necessary maintenance measures ensure the health and safety of library patrons and staff.
Coming out of more than a year of the pandemic has made many of us realize how valuable arts and cultural experiences, Internet access and its navigation and public spaces like libraries truly are to our sense of community and well-being. These awards will ensure that opportunities like these will be available to the residents of Rush County now and in the future, thanks to our donors.
If you would like to support the people, places and programs that make Rush County such a great place to live, work and play, please consider making a donation to one of RCCF’s 25 Community Grants funds. Visit our website rushcountyfoundation.org or mail or drop off a check: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173. Thank you for living life local.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.