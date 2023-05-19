GREENSBURG – Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has moved their Greensburg office to 2015 N. Broadway Street.
Hosted by the GDC Chamber of Commerce, the event was attended by Chamber members, Mayor Josh Marsh, representatives of Our Hospice OSCI and well-wishers from the Greensburg community.
Chamber Director Dawn Lowe officiated, welcomed those in attendance, and introduced Our Hospice OSCI President Stephanie Cain.
Cain then welcomed guests and shared some history of the organization.
The oldest hospice care licensed in the state, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana was founded in Columbus in 1981 with 40 patients. A Greensburg office opened in 1991 with 45 patients. Currently, Our Hospice of Decatur County provides palliative care and grief support to more than 1,600 patients in the area.
Tickets to their largest yearly fundraiser, the Jim “Chief” Miller Memorial Golf Tournament, are still available. The outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at Otter Creek Golf Course with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
To learn more about Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, visit their Facebook page or call 812-314-8000.
