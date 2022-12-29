GREENSBURG - Nearly 150 people gathered at noon Thursday in the Circuit Court room of the Decatur County Courthouse to see their family members, friends and loved ones take the official oath of office after having been elected in November.
Decatur County Republican Central Committee Chairman Nate Harter welcomed the assembly and local Democrat Central Committee Chairman Chris Ramey led the Pledge of Allegiance. Afterward, Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer Amy Borns offered remarks.
"To be selected by your community, your friends, your neighbors, strangers, people have put their trust in you to make the right decisions for the betterment of our community," Borns said. "You've already made a difference in getting so many people to vote, standing up and voting for what they believe in."
Judge Bailey began the official proceedings by swearing in Jerry Wiseman (R) as a Clay Township Board member. Wiseman narrowly won his seat in November, receiving 268 votes versus the 264 votes received by Kelli Koors (R) and the 189 received by Ann Stagge (D).
Ray Robbins (R) was sworn onto the Sandcreek Township Board, having won his seat against Greg Allen (D) and Dennis Cox (D).
Also taking the oath of office were Rachel Connall Adams (R) as Adams Township Trustee and Clay Township Trustee David Israel (R).
Judge Day swore in the rest of the electees.
Ashley Hungate (R), Deanna Burkhart (R), Danny Peters (R) and Kenny Hooten (R) were all sworn in to the Decatur County Council.
Jeremy Paisel (R) was sworn into office as a Decatur County Commissioner.
County Assessor Dorene Greiwe, who has run opposed for several year, was sworn in. Greiwe's Deputy Assessor Jenny Night took her oath as well.
Charity Banks (R) was sworn in as the Decatur County Coroners as were all the members of her office.
County Recorder Dottie Robbins (R) was sworn in, as were the deputy recorders in her office.
Janet Templeton Howell (R) was sworn in Thursday as well. Howell will replace Adina Roberts as the Decatur County Clerk. Howell's deputy clerks took the oath of office as well.
Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter (R) and Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose (R) were sworn in as well, finishing off the list of officials taking the oath.
