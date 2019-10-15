INDIANAPOLIS – Decatur County Circuit Court Clerk Adina Roberts and Decatur County Council member Ernie Gauck were among the more than 550 county officials and county employees who attended the Association of Indiana
Counties’ (AIC) Annual Conference, which was held Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Orange County, Indiana.
The 61 st annual conference offered county officials a wide variety of professional development courses as well as opportunities to network with their peers.
State officials provided updates on pertinent issues facing county government.
The AlC’s annual conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state.
Representatives from public agencies, private entities, and local elected officials addressed issues such as: rural services, jail management, fireanns training demonstrations, options for archiving and digitizing documents, alternative energy, and collaborative management.
AlC’s members discussed the 2019 legislative platform, which covers key issues facing counties such as local taxation, criminal justice, public safety, the environment and economic development.
In addition, the annual election of officers was held and Owen County Councilman, Anton Neff was elected President of the AlC Board of Directors. Neff, who is serving as the board’s First Vice President, will officially begin his new term as President on Nov. 1, 2019.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government.
The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.
