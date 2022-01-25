RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club of is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2021-2022 year. The contest is open to all Rush County youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021 (and is not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution). There is no minimum age.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive an award and the winning speeches will be sent to the Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the District level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition in St. Louis, Missouri, at Saint Louis University.
Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 in scholarships.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Marrisa Taylor said. “The oratorical contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The deadline to hand in speeches is Feb. 28. Students wishing to participate in the oratorical contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club at rushvillebreakfastoptimist@gmail.com.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Carrying the Mission Statement, “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
Information provided
