GREENSBURG – Local photographer Clare Hunter has won seven Grand Champion ribbons at the Decatur County 4-H Fair: two in 4-H and five in Open Class. She’s also won three Reserve Grand Champions.
She hasn’t won any Grand Champions (yet) at the State Fair, but she has won three firsts in 4-H and one in the Open Class division.
Taking photos since she was 4, it’s not hard to understand why the Butler graduate has gained all that recognition.
Most of the time Clare shoots with her phone camera, but for extreme close-ups she uses professional equipment.
She frequently shoots in black and white because she likes the challenge.
“Some things that look great in color look horrible in black and white,” she said.
Working in the black and white genre can be difficult at times, but the lack of color also provides interesting results.
“It’s like a puzzle to figure out,” she said.
As Clare worked on a photo one day, it occurred to her that the lens ball she was working with looked like a fortune teller’s crystal ball. One thing led to another, and she put her creativity to work.
“It was fun to dress myself up for a photo because I had never done that before. It felt like I was a director for a movie in that everything had to be right: the costume, the lighting, hand positioning, etc.,” she said.
Her Decatur County 4-H Fair entry this year was a black and white close-up of a dandelion puff in her back yard. It was good enough to earn her another Grand Champion ribbon and a trip to the State Fair, which officially got underway Friday.
Dandelions seem to be lucky charms for her because her first Grand Champion win was of a dandelion puff. She’s also won two firsts at the State Fair with dandelion photos.
“I feel like you can really capture their petal/puffy detail more in black and white,” she said.
She admits that her process is often very intentional – having a subject in mind and venturing out specifically to take a photo – but she also enjoys stumbling across something and turning it into her next photo.
Clare said photography is just a hobby, but it does provide a positive outlet.
“I have a super creative brain, but unfortunately I can’t draw. So photography allows me to have that creative outlet,” she said.
