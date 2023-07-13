KANSAS CITY, MO. – Junior exhibitor took top honors at the 2023 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.
Overall, a total of 814 animals were pre-entered and 530 junior exhibitors traveled across the nation from 25 states to compete for the National Champion top honors from June 17 to 24.
There were 359 head entered in the Bred and Owned Female show, with a total of 10 divisions.
Area winners and others in the division included:
Bristol Bates, Chandlersville, Ohio exhibited the Division V Grand Champion Female, Venn SS Revival 703. Division V Reserve Champion Female was LGF SULL MFS Ruby Knights 2297K ET, shown by Grady Harrison, Greensburg, Ind. Cole Brus, Wolbach, Nebraska exhibited DJS Rose HI 225 and was the Division V Third Overall.
Division VII Grand Champion Female was SULL RGLC Fancy Rosie 209K ET, exhibited by Brayden Goodbred of Lee, Ill. Reserve Champion Female for Division VII was CF Crystal Lucy 230 RK X ET, shown by Paige Wickard, Wilkinson, Indiana. Third Overall in Division VII was S/N Demi 219 ET exhibited by Reagan Easton, Bethany, Ill.
Division IX Champion Grand Champion went to CF Mona Lisa 1121 Flash X, exhibited by Carter Wickard, Wilkinson, Indiana. The Reserve Champion shown by Carissa Dalquest, of Wilsey, Kansas was DAL Anndella 1149ET ET. Division IX Third Overall went to WHR Cecilia Lady 1N03 ET, exhibited Kanin Cleere, Madisonville, Texas.
The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database.
The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members.
To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.