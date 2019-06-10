Local pool open for business

GREENSBURG — The days are getting warmer, which means Allen Memorial Pool is open and the Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting swimming lessons.
The pool, located at 809 S. CR 200 W., is open from noon until 6 p.m. daily. The price of admission is $4.50 for those ages three and up and is free for those ages two and under. A discount card can be purchased for $75 and is good for 20 visits to the local pool. Neither debit cards nor credit cards are accepted at the pool as it is cash only.
The pool is heated and maintains a nearly constant temperature. It also features a 159-foot water slide.
The pool can also be used for private parties. The private party rates are $250 for one hour, $300 for two hours and $350 for three hours. You can schedule a private event by calling 812-663-8284.
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting swimming lessons throughout June and July. The next two sessions will be held from June 17 to 27 and from July 1 to 11.
The two-week sessions are offered at three different times with the first beginning at 9 a.m., the second at 9:35 a.m. and the third at 10:10 a.m. Each session will last 30 minutes. Each session will feature six levels of instruction.
The cost per person and per session is $40.
Those interested can register at the Parks and Rec office or online at www.decaturcountyparksandrecreation.com.
Those with questions can call 812-663-8284.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.