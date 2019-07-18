GREENSBURG – Local businesswoman Hope Groves, using donations from businesses in the area, close friends and a sizable amount of her own time and resources, has partnered with the Department of Child Services to create a very special gift for children as they are placed in foster care.
Having moved back home to the Westport area after having lived in Columbus for 25 years, this is her first attempt at a donation drive in Decatur County.
With grown children of her own, she networks with other businesswomen. Through their shared personal stories of fostering children, she learned of a great need that wasn't being addressed by any non-profits, private or public coalitions, or even the DCS itself: containers to carry essential items for children who are removed from their homes.
There are many reasons children are placed into the foster care system including neglect, drug use by a parent, job loss, or sometimes desertion by their parents. The children involved might not fully understand what is happening, and the removal process is often traumatic.
So, Groves began her quest.
She was appealing to fellow small business owners in Decatur County for the first time when she was met with a surprise.
"Within an hour of networking, I found three business owners willing to help: Jennifer Loudon at Maximum Results Realty, Tony and Missy Porter at B&C Securities and Rental, and Chris and Ann Deweese of Greensburg Auto Sound. Within one hour I found them and they said, 'Absolutely! What can we do to help?'," she said. "I was shocked. I have done this for 25 years in Bartholomew County and I had a very difficult time there getting any help!"
Groves was able to purchase 50 cinch-bags at a reduced price through her "Thirty-One" dealership.
"I got them cheap because I also don't take any commission on them," she said. "I got them in prints that are appealing to little boys and girls, and some to appeal to older boys and girls as well. Single color bags, pink, blue and then some that had mermaids and trucks and cars and even dinosaurs on them."
She then started approaching community businesses and individuals asking they help fill the bags.
"More often than not, children come to foster care almost every day, and some come with just a trash bag bag or a paper grocery bag with random items in them. A blanket, a few items of clothing, some unwashed. Sometimes nothing at all, and sometimes with things that are not even useful," she said.
"Of course, the foster family is responsible for providing everything they need, but, at 3 o'clock in the morning, when you get four kids from a single family and they have nothing, it would be nice if they had pajamas, something to wear the next day, underwear, something to comfort them, something to do with their hands. So that's what we put together," she continued.
Groves accepts donations of new items.
"We stuff the bags with new items to match the age and the gender. All they have to do is grab it and go," she said.
Small blankets, stuffed animals, new underwear, pajamas, small toys – anything that provides children some comfort and a sense of normalcy – are welcomed and will be placed in the bags and given to DCS.
The only used items accepted for this effort are books.
Groves and her helpers also provide unstuffed bags and a selection of appropriate loose items to DCS so they can create a custom gift for a child who may need only one or two items."
Ultimately, the idea is to make life a little easier for children going through a difficult time.
"There's a lot of grown-up talk going on and a lot of unpleasantness. They're being taken from their homes to homes that are not theirs, a place that is full of people that are not their people. It's scary for them," Groves said.
Groves has been amazed with the response she has had.
"I've been overwhelmed with the donations I've been receiving. Just yesterday I got a donation of very nice clothing ... all bundled up and ready to be packed. The response from Decatur County has been amazing!"
Groves calls her effort #NoMoreTrashBags.
To make a donation, call 812-581-0140 or email hope@hopegroves.com.
----
Bill Rethlake may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
