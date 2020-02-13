GREENSBURG — A local project being developed by Keegan McCamment is progressing as planned.
The project site is in the area in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites and is valued at approximately $2.6 million. It will consist of a Sunoco station that will also be home to two restaurants. There will be an additional restaurant at the site of the house that once occupied the area next to the project site.
The two eating establishments have yet to be determined. The other restaurant, which will occupy the area of the brick house next to the site, is also unknown at this time.
However, according to the project developer, they’re getting closer to making a decision.
“We have it narrowed down to two different options for the restaurants that will be in the Sunoco station,” McCamment said. “We still don’t know about the other restaurant.”
McCamment said he hopes a decision will be made on the restaurants that will be available inside the gas station by the middle of March.
“Things are going really well,” McCamment said. “We’re still looking at a late May or early June completion.”
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins has previously said this is “incredibly important” for the area in front of the Hampton, which he said the Hampton has acknowledged.
“We’ve met with the Hampton Inn, listened to what they feel would be a complement, and working toward something that would add to the community and provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Robbins said previously.
McCamment’s project is just one of several in the works in Greensburg.
One project is for a hotel that will be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself. The project is being developed by Jeff Whitaker.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is operated by Marriott, and is expected to be a three-story building. The total cost of the project is just above $12 million. An exact completion date for that project is unknown at this time, but Whitaker has said the average construction timeframe for a project that size would be 18 months.
The other project, also being developed by Whitaker, is for a $2.5 million travel plaza project that will set across from the Shell gas station along Michigan Avenue. The four-acre travel plaza will consist of an Amoco convenience store and a Sonic fast-food restaurant.
Current plans are to have the project complete in July or August, Whitaker has previously said.
