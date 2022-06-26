GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Republican Party will conduct a caucus at 9 a.m. July 2 at Republican Party Headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street, to fill several ballot vacancies.
The vacancies include Clay Township Advisory Board (one spot), Fugit Township Advisory Board (one spot), Marion Township Advisory Board (three spots), Saltcreek Township Advisory Board (three spots), Sandcreek Township Advisory Board (three spots), and St. Paul Town Council (one spot).
According to local Republican Party Chairman Nate Harter, to be considered interested persons must be a resident of the township and must submit by 9 a.m. June 29 a form CAN-31, found at https://forms.in.gov/Download.aspx?id=5330, to 506 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, IN 47240; or to nharter@gmail.com.
As county chair, Harter will fill all positions by appointment except the Sandcreek Township Board positions which will be filled by a caucus of the three precinct chairs for Sandcreek North, Sandcreek South, and Westport, which Harter said he has notified in writing 10 days before the caucus as required.
