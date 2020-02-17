Local residents can apply for Project Lifesaver

GREENSBURG – Local residents can apply for a Project Lifesaver device from the Greensburg Police Department.
The program comes at no cost to the community. It is funded through grants and donations.
“We have one person signed up that has started for them,” GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said. “We have a couple ready to start, we’re just waiting for the equipment.”
Those who wish to utilize the program can do so by contacting Bridges at 812-663-3131.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Project Lifesaver is a community-based, public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
The project uses radio technology along with trained search and rescue teams.
Those enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that emits an individualized frequency signal. If they go missing, their caregiver notifies the local Project Lifesaver agency and emergency personnel then respond to the area.
The GPD is the local contact agency, but they hope that as the program grows more agencies in the county will be involved.
Search times for certified Project Lifesaver agencies have been reduced from days and hours down to minutes, according to the GPD.
Recovery times for Project Lifesaver agencies average 30 minutes, which is 95 percent less time than standard operations.
Currently, there are various public safety personnel certified in the use of Project Lifesaver equipment.
Late last year, safety personnel attended a two-day course to become certified in the use of the equipment. During the two-day course, first responders were not only tasked with written exams, but also had to go through a practical exam where each person had to locate three transmitters within a 15-minute time period.
“There is no max number of people who can sign up,” Bridges said. “Right now, we’re just working on fundraisers to help make sure people don’t have to pay.”
Bridges said there are approximately 15 to 20 individuals in the community who could benefit from this program.
“We’re just looking to make sure everything is funded moving forward,” Bridges said. “Everything now is about sustaining it.”
The GPD recently held a T-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds of that going toward the program.
The police department plans to continue utilizing fundraisers to sustain the program moving forward.
