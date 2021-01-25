BATESVILLE – Soon, local restaurant owners Adam Israel and Bill Gardner from Izzy’s at Hillcrest Restaurant will be conducting a gift certificate fundraiser to benefit the Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF).
A portion of the proceeds from gift certificate sales will be donated to the BCEF.
“As the nonprofit partner to the Batesville COmmunity School Corporation, BCEF was approached with the idea of Izzy’s selling limited-time-only restaurant gift certificates to benefit our foundation,” BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson said. “ With the understanding that this would be a one-time special event (so as not to interfere in future years with the annual Batesville Middle School eighth grade restaurant gift certificate sales), BCEF was excited to partner with Izzy’s to receive these donations.”
“This is a chance for community members to support the Batesville public schools while helping out a local restaurant,” Israel said. “We see it as a win/win for us, BCEF and BCSC.”
The gift certificates, which should be available within the next week or so, will be sold by Izzy’s for $10 each through March 11 and then are redeemable until Nov. 1, 2021. This deadline is set so as not to interfere with the planned 2021-22 BMS fundraiser.
No more than three certificates may be redeemed during any one visit.
Certificates may be purchased in the following ways:
- In person at Izzy’s (cash and checks preferred)
- Call ahead (812-932-4999) to order, pay via credit card and either pick up curbside or ask for certificates to be mailed to you (3 percent charge added for credit card purchases)
“BCEF is so fortunate to have local businesses that offer to work with us on special projects like this,” Wilson said. “The pandemic has been hard on nonprofits and on small businesses, and this is an easy way to help both, you can eat at a community favorite while helping our foundation’s programs which benefit BCSC students.”
Once the fundraiser is over in March, the BCEF Board of Directors will meet to discuss how best to use the proceeds. The focus will be dependent on how much money is raised, but it is hoped that all four BCSC schools will benefit from this fundraiser. So support Izzy’s and help students.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.