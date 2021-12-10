Mayasari Effendi, owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill at 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg, will be featured in a WISH TV-8 interview Saturday (12/11) at 6:40 and 7:40 a.m. The Indiana Grown segment is about the tempeh Mayasari makes from scratch and serves at her restaurant. Tempeh is a fermented soybean dish that dates back to the 1400s and is said to have a slightly nutty flavor.
Local restauranteur on WISH TV-8
Kevin Green
